STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances with four-set victory in US Open

Tsitsipas needed two hours and 41 minutes, just more than half of the four hours and 49 minutes he needed against Murray.

Published: 02nd September 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to winning a point against Adrian Mannarino during the second round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts to winning a point against Adrian Mannarino during the second round of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Stefanos Tsitsipas needed five sets to beat former World No. 1 and 2012 champion Andy Murray in the first round at the US Open. On Thursday, it looked like Tsitsipas may have to take a similar arduous route into the third round when he lost a set to France's Adrian Mannarino but the Greek pulled up his socks and blanked the Franch player in the next two sets to reach the third round in New York.

Tsitsipas eventually won the match 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-0 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows.

No 2 seed Daniil Medvedev did not face much trouble in despatching Dominik Keopler of Germany 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 as the weather played spoilsport at the US Open, leading to suspension of matches on outside courts.

Tsitsipas needed two hours and 41 minutes, just more than half of the four hours and 49 minutes he needed against Murray.

Outside Arthur Ashe Stadium, a severe storm flooded the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. The wind and rain were so significant that they penetrated Louis Armstrong Stadium, where Diego Schwartzman and Kevin Anderson were playing, according to a report on the ATP Tour website.

World No. 3 Tsitsipas did not have to deal with such issues, but he did have to overcome hurdles on the court. The Greek pulled through, however, hitting 53 winners (double Mannarino's 26) to claim his tour-leading 50th win of the season.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev of Russia too lost a set against Pedro Martinez but came back strongly to advance in four sets. He was upset with himself after letting slip the second set but came to defeat Martinez 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 to reach the third round for the fourth time in five years.

Rublev arrived in New York in great form after reaching his second ATP Masters 1000 final at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. He has now won six of his past seven matches and will next play American youngster Frances Tiafoe, who beat Argentine lefty Guido Pella 6-1, 6-2, 7-5.

In other matches, Botic Van de Zandschulp of Netherlands beat eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4; Australia's Alexei Popyrin advanced when 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria had to retire during their second-round match with the score reading 7-6(4), 7-6(4), 4-0 (ret); Britain's Daniel Evans defeated Marcos Giron of the United States 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 while Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Open Stefanos Tsitsipas US Open 2021
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp