STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Never seen someone hit the ball so hard: Stefanos Tsitsipas after loss to Carlos Alcaraz at US Open

On the last point of the match, Alcaraz slammed an unplayable forehand and fell to the court in celebration.

Published: 04th September 2021 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Stefanos Tsitsipas returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: A visibly shaken world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece looked devastated following the five-set loss to Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz In a Friday night third-round encounter at the US Open but gave full credit to the world No. 55 for the 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5) win.

"He can be a contender for Grand Slam titles. He has the game to be there."

On the last point of the match, Alcaraz slammed an unplayable forehand and fell to the court in celebration. That unplayable forehand -- his 61st winner of the match -- was a reflection of the fearless game the Spaniard played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday evening.

"[His] ball speed was incredible. I've never seen someone hit the ball so hard. [It] took time to adjust. [It] took time to kind of develop my game around his game style," Tsitsipas said.

"It's one of these matches and one of these feelings where you pick up [your level] at some point of the match, you feel like you're in control, and it doesn't really go your way at the end," Tsitsipas told atptour.com.

"It's kind of bitter, especially after such an incredible fourth set by my side, dominating, being just so aggressive, not dwelling on the past. It was a great fourth set. I felt like he played the fifth one completely the way he played the first set basically, careless, going for every single shot. I have never seen someone play such a good fifth set, honestly."

After Tsitsipas fell behind two-sets to-one, he won the fourth set in 27 minutes and it appeared that Alcaraz -- who received treatment on his upper leg before the decider -- would need a big effort to spring the upset. The 18-year-old bounced back like a veteran.

"He dealt with it really well. That's something that's going to [help him] reach the top and make him the player that he is. It was supposed to be my match," Tsitsipas said. "Today was a match that I shouldn't have lost. I can only learn from it."

"He's young. He fought, he never gave up. I had my opportunities in the third set, lost them," Tsitsipas said.

"I feel if I would have won that third set, I don't know if [the] psychology would be the same and the attitude. You saw what happened in the fourth. I was literally flying."

Tsitsipas spoke in glowing terms about his opponent ahead of the match, and acknowledged his bright future. But one thing surprised the third seed about the Spaniard: his consistency.

"I was returning pretty deep, applying pressure on my returns. I don't know how much harder I needed to hit my return in order to apply pressure," Tsitsipas said.

"But he [seemed] to be dealing with it really well, comfortably, hitting winners after the first return of mine, just being so much in control, which was surprising, especially in the fifth set.

"I didn't expect him to raise his level so much, especially after having lost the fourth set this way. He was a completely different player."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Open US Open 2021 Stefanos Tsitsipas Carlos Alcaraz
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp