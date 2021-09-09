Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff headline Indian Wells field

The tournament, set for Oct. 4-17, is returning to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019. It was delayed last year and again in March.

Djokovic is seeking a record sixth title at Indian Wells. He’s already won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles this year.

Barty has won five titles this year, including Wimbledon.

Joining Djokovic is Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Former tournament champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Elena Vesnina, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka also return to the desert.

Also in the women's field are world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

Three teenagers will make their debuts at Indian Wells: 17-year-old Coco Gauff, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.