STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff headline Indian Wells field

The BNP Paribas Open, set for October 4-17, is returning to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019. It was delayed last year and again in March.

Published: 09th September 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, returns a shot to Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York.

Australia's Ash Barty (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

INDIAN WELLS: Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, the top-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world headline the entry list for the BNP Paribas Open, which is being played in the fall for the first time after being delayed twice because of the pandemic.

The tournament, set for Oct. 4-17, is returning to the Southern California desert for the first time since 2019. It was delayed last year and again in March.

Djokovic is seeking a record sixth title at Indian Wells. He’s already won the Australian, French and Wimbledon titles this year.

Barty has won five titles this year, including Wimbledon.

Joining Djokovic is Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

Former tournament champions Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu, Elena Vesnina, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka also return to the desert.

Also in the women's field are world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova, Olympic bronze medalist Elina Svitolina, former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

Three teenagers will make their debuts at Indian Wells: 17-year-old Coco Gauff, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ash Barty Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipasa Alexander Zverev Andrey Rublev Matteo Berrettini Naomi Osaka Simona Halep Victoria Azarenka Leylah Fernandez
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp