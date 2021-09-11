STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Feeling positive about the game despite losing to Daniil Medvedev, says Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime said that he is feeling positive about where his game is despite the 21-year-old losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semifinal.

Published: 11th September 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships in New York. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime said on Saturday that he is feeling positive about where his game is despite the 21-year-old losing to world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semifinal.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 15th in the world, fell in straight sets to the Russian, but is pleased with his performance in recent weeks. He reached his second ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal in Cincinnati, and made the last four at a major for the first time in New York, giving him a platform to build on.

"I'm happy with the level I've been playing at times, with the results I've had," Auger-Aliassime said in his post-match press conference. "It's a positive week. As much as I would have wanted to win today, I didn't. Now I need to accept the reality, which is I lost. I can do better, and for sure I will. In the end, things are moving in the right direction," he told atptour.com.

"The whole season I feel like I was playing well. [I was] not always getting quite the results I wanted to, but kept believing that I was playing good tennis, kept pushing. Now I feel like I'm in the position that I wanted to be at the start of the year. I need to keep pushing in the right direction, so I go a little bit higher."

Auger-Aliassime was the first Canadian male to reach the last four at the US Open in the tournament's history (since 1881) and was the youngest men's singles semifinalist in New York since 20-year-old Juan Martin del Potro won the title in 2009.

On his performance against Medvedev, while he was disappointed he was unable to convert two set points during the second set, he admitted that the Russian was just too good at times and it was a beneficial experience to learn from.

"I think Daniil was the better player today on the court for sure," Auger-Aliassime added. "I had to play my best level and even better if I wanted to get a chance to win today. I didn't do it long enough. He didn't give me many openings. I felt like up 5-2, I was playing as good as I could play, coming in when I needed to, mixing up with serve and volleys. It's just unfortunate I couldn't close out the second set.

"Against a player like that, you don't really have room for mistakes, room for losing your focus, which I did at the end of the second [set]. He took advantage of it, and I didn't get another chance after that. I thought he served amazing. Until the end of the second, I think I played okay. But he was just playing a bit too well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Felix Auger Aliassime Daniil Medvedev US Open US Open 2021
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp