STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Joe Salisbury gets US Open doubles double with mixed title

Joe Salisbury and Desirae Krawczyk defeated Giuliana Olmos and Marcelo Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 to capture the crown in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Published: 12th September 2021 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Salisbury became the first man to capture both doubles crowns on the New York hardcourts since Bob Bryan in 2010.

Joe Salisbury became the first man to capture both doubles crowns on the New York hardcourts since Bob Bryan in 2010. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Britain's Joe Salisbury completed a US Open doubles double on Saturday, partnering with American Desirae Krawczyk to win the US Open mixed doubles final.

Salisbury and Krawczyk defeated Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 to capture the crown in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Salisbury, who paired with American Rajeev Ram to win the men's doubles crown on Friday, became the first man to capture both doubles crowns on the New York hardcourts since American Bob Bryan in 2010.

"It has been such an incredible couple of weeks," Salisbury said. "It has been so much fun. To come away with two titles, I couldn't have even dreamt that. To win the title with Des is amazing."

It's the third straight Slam mixed doubles title for Krawczyk, who paired with Salisbury to capture the French Open trophy and joined Britain's Neal Skupski to beat Salisbury and Britain's Harriet Dart in the Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

"It has been an incredible two weeks," Krawczyk said. "It has been amazing."

She becomes the first man or woman to win three consecutive Slam mixed doubles titles since India's Mahesh Bhupathi swept the 2005 Wimbledon and US Open and 2006 Australian Open crowns.

Krawczyk became only the seventh player in the Open era (since 1968) to win three mixed doubles Slam titles in the same year, the first since India's Leander Paes and Swiss Martina Hingis in 2015.

Arevalo, 30, is the first player from Central America to compete in a Grand Slam final, doing so in his Slam mixed doubles debut.

"I never thought I'd ever see the Salvadoran flag in the greatest venue in tennis so it's a very special moment for me," Arevalo said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Salisbury US Open US Open 2021
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp