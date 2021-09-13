Veteran pair Stosur and Zhang win US Open Women's Doubles title

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Australia's Samantha Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai won their second Grand Slam women's doubles title together and denied United States' Coco Gauff and Caty McNally their first with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

The No. 14 seeds added the U.S. Open title to the Australian Open they won in 2019.

Gauff and McNally, seeded 11th, were hoping to join 18-year-old singles champion Emma Raducanu as teenage titlists at the U.S. Open.

But the veterans were a little too good, with Stosur adding this doubles title to the one she won in Flushing Meadows in 2005, and the singles title she earned by beating Serena Williams in 2011.