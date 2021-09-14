STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Med Max

Medvedev upsets mighty Djokovic in straight sets in the final to win his maiden Grand Slam 
 

Published: 14th September 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tears were hard to control so he hid them. He put a towel over his head but one of the many prying cameras managed to find a small opening through Novak Djokovic’s private space. He was crying inconsolably. The dream had diminished and the Serb was left to wonder what could have been. On a night when the Serb was finally given the respect by a crowd — there were even chants of ‘Djokovic, Djokovic’ — that had been extremely notorious in not supporting him in previous big finals, the 34-year-old was finally forced to tap out at a Major. After three triumphs and 27 matches, the roadblock proved too big to go around. 

To be fair to both Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic, there’s probably just one player in the game today that’s capable of doing to the Serb what the Serb routinely does to the others. That’s the Russian. The World No 2 has a solid game that’s reinforced with a powerful forehand, high in-game IQ one needs to troubleshoot, and a reliable service game that does its job. Coming into the final at Flushing Meadows, the 25-year-old probably has the second best hardcourt game (after Djokovic) and a willingness to keep learning, a trait that the younger players in the men’s game don’t always seem to have. Take for instance, the final of the Australian Open. There, Djokovic moved him like a puppet master and won in straight sets. 

Just before Medvedev entered the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium, he was asked a question on what that final in Melbourne had told him. His reply was simple, yet it revealed that he had quietly done work to dismantle the Djokovic puzzle. “I learned that I have to be much better,” he had said.

In the next 135 minutes, the duration of the match, the Russian simply was the better player. While it helped that he was fresher when compared to Djokovic coming into the match — Medvedev had spent only 11 hours and 51 minutes on court compared to the 17 hours and 26 minutes the Serb had accumulated — the first game itself provided a teaser of what was in store.

The unforced errors began as 40-15 on the Djokovic serve was pocketed by Medvedev. What, though, really swung this mission for the Russian was his serve. It’s not modern but it’s highly effective. He bounces the ball twice, tosses it high and brings the racquet down on the ball. His average first serve speed was 196.8 km/hr. He won 81% of his first serves, 58% of his second serves and contained 16 aces. One of the greatest returners the game has ever seen frequently became a passenger in his own script.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp