Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The tears were hard to control so he hid them. He put a towel over his head but one of the many prying cameras managed to find a small opening through Novak Djokovic’s private space. He was crying inconsolably. The dream had diminished and the Serb was left to wonder what could have been. On a night when the Serb was finally given the respect by a crowd — there were even chants of ‘Djokovic, Djokovic’ — that had been extremely notorious in not supporting him in previous big finals, the 34-year-old was finally forced to tap out at a Major. After three triumphs and 27 matches, the roadblock proved too big to go around.

To be fair to both Daniil Medvedev and Djokovic, there’s probably just one player in the game today that’s capable of doing to the Serb what the Serb routinely does to the others. That’s the Russian. The World No 2 has a solid game that’s reinforced with a powerful forehand, high in-game IQ one needs to troubleshoot, and a reliable service game that does its job. Coming into the final at Flushing Meadows, the 25-year-old probably has the second best hardcourt game (after Djokovic) and a willingness to keep learning, a trait that the younger players in the men’s game don’t always seem to have. Take for instance, the final of the Australian Open. There, Djokovic moved him like a puppet master and won in straight sets.

Just before Medvedev entered the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium, he was asked a question on what that final in Melbourne had told him. His reply was simple, yet it revealed that he had quietly done work to dismantle the Djokovic puzzle. “I learned that I have to be much better,” he had said.

In the next 135 minutes, the duration of the match, the Russian simply was the better player. While it helped that he was fresher when compared to Djokovic coming into the match — Medvedev had spent only 11 hours and 51 minutes on court compared to the 17 hours and 26 minutes the Serb had accumulated — the first game itself provided a teaser of what was in store.

The unforced errors began as 40-15 on the Djokovic serve was pocketed by Medvedev. What, though, really swung this mission for the Russian was his serve. It’s not modern but it’s highly effective. He bounces the ball twice, tosses it high and brings the racquet down on the ball. His average first serve speed was 196.8 km/hr. He won 81% of his first serves, 58% of his second serves and contained 16 aces. One of the greatest returners the game has ever seen frequently became a passenger in his own script.