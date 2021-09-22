STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andy Murray defeats world no. 26 Ugo Humbert in Moselle Open first round

Murray, a finalist in Metz in 2007, fell a set behind when Humbert seized his first opportunity with a flashing stop-volley to break for a 5-4 advantage, then served out for the set.

Former ATP World No 1 Andy Murray

By Associated Press

METZ: Andy Murray sank home favourite and sixth seed Ugo Humbert to advance to the second round of the Moselle Open in Metz.

The Scot looked set to pay the price for failing to convert a series of breakpoint chances before he found his range to dispatch the world number 26 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The former world number one earned a second-round meeting with Vasek Pospisil.

