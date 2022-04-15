STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monte-Carlo Masters: Spain's Alejandro Fokina beats Taylor Fritz to reach semi-final

Fritz had problems even in the first set as his Spanish opponent piled on the pressure -- the American twice receiving treatment from a doctor courtside as he complained of stomach pain.

By AFP

MONTE CARLO: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first Masters semi-final on Friday adding Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz to his high profile scalps this week with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in Monte Carlo.

The 22-year-old Spaniard -- ranked 46th in the world -- ousted world number one Novak Djokovic in the second round and next plays the winner of inconsistent but talented Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday for a place in the final.

Fritz had problems even in the first set as his Spanish opponent piled on the pressure -- the American twice receiving treatment from a doctor courtside as he complained of stomach pain. The 10th-seeded American, though, secured the first set with a second break of serve.

Davidovich Fokina battled back and levelled the match with his first set point when Fritz, surprised at the Spaniard retrieving a smash from him, sent his shot out. A netted smash from Fritz gave Davidovich Fokina two match points, the first of which he saved but the Spaniard made no mistake with the second one hitting a sublime right-handed winner.

