STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic can play at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Six of Djokovic's trophies came at Wimbledon, including victories each of the past three times the tournament was held - in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Published: 26th April 2022 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number 1 Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number 1 Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19, because the shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said Tuesday.

Djokovic, a 34-year-old Serb who is ranked No.1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated against the illness caused by the coronavirus that has led to the deaths of millions during the pandemic that began in 2020.

During the annual spring briefing ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Bolton said that "whilst, of course, it is encouraged" that all players get vaccinated, "it will not be a condition of entry to compete" at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year.

Djokovic, in addition to being unable to defend his championship at Melbourne Park after an 11-day legal saga over whether he could remain in Australia, had to sit out tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami because he couldn't travel to the United States as a foreigner who is unvaccinated.

The U.S. Tennis Association has said that it will follow whatever governmental rules are in place regarding COVID-19 vaccination status when the U.S.Open is held starting in late August.

Djokovic - who has said he got COVID-19 twice, once each in 2020 and 2021 - owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Roger Federer for the second-most for a man.

They trail Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open.

Six of Djokovic's trophies came at Wimbledon, including victories each of the past three times the tournament was held - in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

After what happened in Australia, Djokovic said he would be willing to sit out other Grand Slam tournaments if getting vaccinated were a requirement to compete.

The next major event is the French Open, which begins on May 22, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said last month there was nothing preventing Djokovic from defending his 2021 title in Paris.

The Italian Open, a clay-court tune-up for Roland Garros, also has said Djokovic can play there next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Wimbledon 2022
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp