Riske, Mertens in for WTA Chennai Open

Alison Riske and Elise Mertens will be two of the big attractions in the main draw of the women’s singles event at the upcoming Chennai Open.

US player Alison Riske. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Alison Riske and Elise Mertens will be two of the big attractions in the main draw of the women’s singles event at the upcoming Chennai Open. The WTA 250 event, the first-of-its-kind meet to take place in the country, will also see Caroline Garcia, who has been as high as No 4 in the World.

There is a potential likelihood for two wildcards ranked in the top 20 to be part of the event. The organisers have kept two slots open under this section. With the event taking place in the week after the US Open, if some of the big names lose in the first week, they could well be coming to Chennai. 

