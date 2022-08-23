Home Sport Tennis

AIFF elections on September 2, nomination to be filed from August 25

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Committee of Administrators, as demanded by the world governing body FIFA, and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.

Published: 23rd August 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

All India Football Federation HQ (Photo | aiff.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The elections to the AIFF Executive Committee will be held on September 2 and aspiring candidates can file fresh nominations from August 25, the returning officer has announced.

The Supreme Court on Monday terminated the Committee of Administrators (CoA), as demanded by the world governing body FIFA, and pushed back the AIFF election by a week.

Hours after the SC order, returning officer Umesh Sinha issued a fresh notice, outlining the process afresh.

The nominations for the posts can be filed between Thursday and Saturday while the scrutiny will be done on Sunday (August 28).

The candidates, whose nominations are deemed valid, will have a chance to withdraw the nomination, if they want, on August 29 while the returning officer shall prepare the final list of contesting candidates and put it on the AIFF website on August 30.

The polls would be held on September 2 at AIFF Headquarters in New Delhi and the results could be announced either on September 2 or 3, according to the returning officer's notice.

World football governing body FIFA had suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on August 15 for "undue third party interference", jeopardising the U17 Women World Cup, the country is set to host in October.

The revocation of AIFF ban and holding the U-17 Women's World Cup in the country depended on CoA's exit and the highest court on Monday directed that the day-to-day affairs will be run by acting secretary general Sunando Dhar.

As per the revised order, there will be no "eminent footballers" as individual voters, something that violates the FIFA Statuettes.

The implication of this order means that former captain Bhaichung Bhutia will have to come from a state unit in order to contest the election, unlike earlier instances when he filed as an eminent footballer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIFF Executive Committee AIFF election FIFA AIFF ban
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp