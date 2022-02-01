Rohan Bopanna aims for better show at Tata Open Maharashtra

By IANS

PUNE: Having started the season with a title in Adelaide, the star Indian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan will be eager to add one more to their name in Pune as the second-seeded pair gears up for its campaign at the Tata Open Maharashtra taking place at the Balewadi Stadium.

The former world No. 3 in doubles feels Ramkumar's energy and passion allows him to play his best tennis and is looking forward to having another great week in Pune.

"I have watched him grow as a player, whether it's in Davis Cup or other tournaments. If there was some advice I could give him, I have always helped him trying to see where he can improve. I know him off the court really well and that camaraderie being on the court just helped us really do well," Bopanna said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday as he gears up for his fourth appearance at the tournament.

Bopanna and Ramkumar clinched the title in Adelaide earlier in January in their maiden outing together and will play against American duo of Jamie Cerretani and Nicholas Monroe in the opening round at the fourth edition of South Asia's only ATP 250 Tour event.

"We both served really well in Adelaide and that's key for a good successful partnership. I think if Ram and I can serve well, that will always put pressure on the opponents. Every team out there has a fantastic chance to win the title. We just have to focus on our game and take one match at a time," he added.

Further emphasising on the importance of having big tournaments in the country, the veteran doubles player said, "We need ATP events because there are opportunities. I have seen in a lot of tournaments where somebody who's 150 or 200 gets a chance as a wildcard and gets a breakthrough because ATP events are the ones with bigger points, better opportunity to have a run."

The 41-year-old experienced campaigner also commented on more participation of singles players in doubles, saying it helps them improve their game in singles.

"Lots of singles players play doubles to improve their game. I'm playing with (Denis) Shapovalov, he's somebody who really enjoys playing doubles. Simultaneously he's learning so much whether it's accuracy on returns or volleys which helps him so much in singles," he said.