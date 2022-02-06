STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro hints at retirement

The 33-year-old Argentine accepted wild cards into the Argentina Open and Rio Open for what will be his first competitive action since 2019, following four right knee surgeries.

Published: 06th February 2022 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Former US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro

Former US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BUENOS AIRES: Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro hinted strongly during a tearful press conference on Saturday that his appearances in Bueno Aires and Rio de Janeiro in the next two weeks may mark his final ATP Tour tournaments.

"I always overcame everything. I don't want to close the door. I'm very excited because I love tennis," del Potro said. "Today I have to be honest so as not to give the wrong message, although in two and a half years I gave messages that were not in line with my reality."

"If I'm honest I have to say that I'm not here for a miraculous comeback like on other occasions. I know the limitations I have physically, and we'll see later."

He later added: "With this injury, I always said I wouldn't give up. The farewell had to be on a court and not in a conference."

The 33-year-old Argentine accepted wild cards into the Argentina Open and Rio Open for what will be his first competitive action since 2019, following four right knee surgeries.

Del Potro later explained how his health struggles extend beyond the court and into his daily personal life: "I've been sleeping with pain for two-and-a-half years. I used to drive three-and-a-half hours to Tandil and now I have to stop to stretch my leg. I don't like it, but it's what I have to do. My fight is about health and winning quality of life."

Del Potro's decorated career is highlighted by a US Open triumph in 2009 and 22 tour-level titles, most recently at the 2018 Indian Wells. Known as the 'Tower of Tandil,' after his hometown, del Potro reached a career-high ATP Ranking of World No. 3 in 2018. He's also a two-time Olympic medalist, winning singles bronze in 2012 (London) and silver in 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

The Argentine turned professional in 2005 and played his first ATP Tour events in 2006. He won his first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart in 2008, the first of four that season.

Injuries plagued the 6-foot-6 del Potro throughout his career. He missed extended time in 2010 and 2014-16 with a wrist injury, and more recently has struggled with knee problems that have kept him sidelined since mid-2019.

Del Potro will face countryman Federico Delbonis in the first round in Buenos Aires.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Juan Martin Del Potro retirement Argentina Open Rio Open Juan Martin Del Potro injury
India Matters
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during an Independence day celebration in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
SA-RE-GA-MA-PA-DHA-NI-LA-TA: The voice that will ring through eternity
Raju Prasad, the beggar who is ardent supporter of the Digital India campaign. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
'No chutta, no worries': Meet Bihar's digital beggar Raju Prasad
SAD president Sukhbir Badal (Photo| PTI)
SAD is the only party with a strong presence across Punjab: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp