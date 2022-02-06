Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro hints at retirement

By ANI

BUENOS AIRES: Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro hinted strongly during a tearful press conference on Saturday that his appearances in Bueno Aires and Rio de Janeiro in the next two weeks may mark his final ATP Tour tournaments.

"I always overcame everything. I don't want to close the door. I'm very excited because I love tennis," del Potro said. "Today I have to be honest so as not to give the wrong message, although in two and a half years I gave messages that were not in line with my reality."

"If I'm honest I have to say that I'm not here for a miraculous comeback like on other occasions. I know the limitations I have physically, and we'll see later."

He later added: "With this injury, I always said I wouldn't give up. The farewell had to be on a court and not in a conference."

The 33-year-old Argentine accepted wild cards into the Argentina Open and Rio Open for what will be his first competitive action since 2019, following four right knee surgeries.

Del Potro later explained how his health struggles extend beyond the court and into his daily personal life: "I've been sleeping with pain for two-and-a-half years. I used to drive three-and-a-half hours to Tandil and now I have to stop to stretch my leg. I don't like it, but it's what I have to do. My fight is about health and winning quality of life."

Del Potro's decorated career is highlighted by a US Open triumph in 2009 and 22 tour-level titles, most recently at the 2018 Indian Wells. Known as the 'Tower of Tandil,' after his hometown, del Potro reached a career-high ATP Ranking of World No. 3 in 2018. He's also a two-time Olympic medalist, winning singles bronze in 2012 (London) and silver in 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

The Argentine turned professional in 2005 and played his first ATP Tour events in 2006. He won his first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart in 2008, the first of four that season.

Injuries plagued the 6-foot-6 del Potro throughout his career. He missed extended time in 2010 and 2014-16 with a wrist injury, and more recently has struggled with knee problems that have kept him sidelined since mid-2019.

Del Potro will face countryman Federico Delbonis in the first round in Buenos Aires.