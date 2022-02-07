STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramkumar Ramanathan enters doubles top-100, touches career-high 94 after Tata Open triumph

Ramkumar, who zoomed to a career-best 94, and Bopanna won their second title together on Feb 6 after beating the Australian team of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith.

Published: 07th February 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan pose with the trophy after defeating Australia's Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith to clinch the title at the Tata Open Maharashtra Tennis Tournament, at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan pose with the Tata Open Maharashtra trophy after defeating Australia's Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith in the final, Feb 6, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan on Monday broke into the doubles top-100 for the first time in his career, after winning the Tata Open Maharashtra along with compatriot Rohan Bopanna, who also jumped eight places to 35 in the ATP list.

Ramkumar, who zoomed to a career-best 94, and Bopanna won their second title together on Sunday after beating the Australian team of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith.

The 250 points earned helped Ramkumar jump 14 places while Bopanna gained eight places for the performance.

Bopanna, 41, and the 27-year-old Ramkumar are the only players from India ranked inside top-100.

The left-handed Divij Sharan is ranked 134, having moved up by one slot.

Ramkumar is also the highest-ranked Indian in the singles chart.

He is placed 185 after losing three places and is followed by out-of-action Sumit Nagal (217,+5), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (235, -7) and Mukund Sasikumar (334).

Comeback man Yuki Bhambri, who made the second round in the singles event of the Tata Open, jumped 193 places to 670.

He began the season outside the 1000 bracket having missed three years of action due to a knee injury.

