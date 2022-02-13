STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramkumar, Saketh clinch doubles crown

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan brushed aside the French challenge of Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Muller in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Published: 13th February 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan

Indian tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service
Ramkumar Ramanathan &
Saketh Myneni | vinod kumar t

BENGALURU: Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan clinched the doubles title of the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger at the KLTA Stadium on Saturday. They brushed aside the French challenge of Hugo Grenier and Alexandre Muller in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Ramkumar, who came to Bengaluru after winning the Tata Open Maharashtra last week alongside Rohan Bopanna in doubles, registered a third victory in as many weeks while for Saketh, it was his ninth doubles Challengers title.

In the two singles played on the day, Borna Gojo defeated Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a date with Chun-hsin Tseng in the title-decider on Sunday. The latter scripted an upset victory over sixth seed Enzo Couacaud, also of France with a 7-5, 6-4, after being 2-5 down in the first set to make it to the summit clash.

Ramkumar Ramanathan Saketh Myneni
Comments

