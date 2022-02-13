STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Top-seeded Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman to play Argentina Open final

The Norwegian Ruud, the 8th-best ranked player, and the Argentinian Schwartzman, the 15th-best player, won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the clay court tournament, respectively.

Published: 13th February 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Federico Delbonis of Argentina, at the end of their Argentina Open semi-final tennis match at the Guillermo Vilas Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Casper Ruud of Norway celebrates his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Federico Delbonis of Argentina, at the end of their Argentina Open semi-final tennis match, Feb 12, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES: Top-seeded players Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman will play in Sunday's final of the Argentina Open.

The Norwegian Ruud, the 8th-best ranked player, and the Argentinian Schwartzman, the 15th-best player, won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the clay court tournament, respectively.

Ruud beat Argentinian Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday. Hours later, Schwartzman topped third-seeded player Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in a tense match by 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Schwarztman had finished just a few hours earlier his quarterfinal tie against his compatriot and 2021 runner-up Francisco Cerundolo. The match was interrupted Friday night in the third set, tied 1-1, due to rain.

Schwartzman won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Ruud overcame Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena and Argentinians Federico Coria and Delbonis to reach the final. Schwartzman bested Spain's Jaume Munar, Argentina's Cerundolo and Italy's Sonego to play the decider in Buenos Aires.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Casper Ruud Diego Schwartzman Federico Delbonis Roberto Carballes Baena Argentina Open
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp