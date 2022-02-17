STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rio Open: Pablo Carreno-Busta out, Diego Schwartzman wins against Pedro Martinez

Published: 17th February 2022 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreño-Busta

Spanish tennis player Pablo Carreno-Busta (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: Spain's Pablo Carreño-Busta, the No. 4 seed and the 18th-ranked player in the world, was eliminated at the Rio Open clay court tournament on Wednesday, falling 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to Fabio Fognini of Italy in a round-of-16 clash.

Fognini advanced to face Argentina's Federico Coria in the quarterfinals. Coria beat Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4. "There's the feeling that I worked for this. I was fighting until the end. This South American has always been my favorite place to be, so I am glad to be in the quarterfinals in Rio," Fognini said after the match.

Spain's Pablo Andujar beat eighth-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas 7-5, 5-7, 6-3. His adversary in the next round will be the No. 3 seed, Argentinian Diego Schwartzman, who played 24 minutes and 40 seconds to win the second game of the first set against Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

Schwartzman won the match 6-1. 6-1. "It was unbelievable. This was probably the longest game in the history of the tournament, I don't remember anything like this before. I played an almost perfect match, I played against an opponent that had as much confidence as me," the Argentine said.

