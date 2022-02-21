STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Diego Schwartzman to win Rio Open

The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final to the delight of Brazilian fans at the clay-court tournament.

Published: 21st February 2022 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns the ball to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, during the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-2 to win the Rio Open on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz overcame third-seeded Schwartzman in the final to the delight of Brazilian fans at the clay-court tournament.

The seventh-seeded Spaniard won his first professional match in Rio de Janeiro two years ago and his first tournament last year at Umag, Croatia, also on clay.

The 29-year-old Schwartzman said his younger rival is doing “an amazing job.”

“He is so young and is already achieving impressive things,” the Argentine said.

Alcaraz praised Schwartzman's fighting spirit and thanked the crowd for its support.

“I have no words to describe what I had here from the first match until this final,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard converted five of his six break points overall and dominated with impressive baseline play.

Alcaraz's path to the title included upsetting top-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals and then beating another Italian, Fabio Fognini, in the semifinals.

Fitness was a key element of Sunday’s final. Both players had their quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week.

Schwartzman had threatened not to play his semifinal match against countryman Francisco Cerundolo if he didn't have enough time to rest after a lengthy quarterfinal against Spain's Pablo Andujar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carlos Alcaraz Diego Schwartzman Rio Open
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp