Zverev fined USD 40000, loses prize money, points for outburst at Mexican Open

The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.

Published: 25th February 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Alexander Zverev returns a shot to Sam Querrey during the first round of the US Open tennis championships in New York.

Alexander Zverev (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ACAPULCO: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined USD 40,000 by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than USD 30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.

In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake “a further review of the incident.”

Zverev was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up. He is currently ranked No. 3 and was the defending singles champion in Acapulco.

The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.

Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo had just lost a doubles match to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. Just before the match ended, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about a shot that was ruled in, setting up match point.

The ATP said Zverev was fined USD 20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum penalty for each violation.

He loses his full prize money for singles and doubles of USD 31,570 and all rankings points earned at the tournament.

In October, the ATP opened an investigation into a former girlfriend’s accusations of domestic abuse by Zverev. The former girlfriend first made the accusations in 2020.

