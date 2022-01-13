STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic playing by his own rules, making majority look like fools: Tsitsipas

Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated, came to Australia on a medical exemption on the basis of contracting Covid-19 in December. However, several discrepancies have since emerged.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Stefanos Tsitsipas has waded into the ongoing visa row between Novak Djokovic and the Australian government. Djokovic, who still faces the threat of being deported, 'plays by his own rules', said the World No 4.  

"For sure, he's been playing by his own rules," he told WION, an Indian news channel, on Thursday. "It takes a lot of daring to it and putting a Grand Slam at risk. I chose to go and be 100 per cent ready for whatever was to come. That doesn't mean my way is the right one and his way is the wrong one. Each one has a different perception."

ALSO READ: Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues

He said a few of the players (according to the ATP, 97% of the men's top 100 are double vaccinated) make the majority look like fools. "Two ways to look about it. Every single player, almost, the stats say that 98% (97 per cent) of the players are fully vaccinated and have followed the rules. One side of it is that we have been very disciplined. On the other hand, a very small majority have followed a different path and aren't playing by the rules; making the majority look like fools (chuckles)."

However, the Greek, chasing a first major, did say that Djokovic, like everybody else, had the freedom to choose. "People are constantly talking about it and it is the No. 1 topic these days, with no talk about tennis (smiles). When you are one of the best tennis players in the world, there's going to be a lot of interest and demand around you. How I see it is that everyone has the freedom to choose and decide for themselves. If one sees it as not respecting the human race, it is up to anyone really. End of the day, your body is a very important machine. You have to protect it..."

Djokovic, who remains unvaccinated, came to Australia on a medical exemption on the basis of contracting Covid-19 in December. However, several discrepancies have since emerged. It's also known that he openly flouted isolation protocols, something for which he apologised on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp