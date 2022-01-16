Djokovic returns to detention, D-day today

By Express News Service

World No 1, Novak Djokovic, was back in detention at a Melbourne facility on Saturday. A detailed look at the situation with one day remaining for the Australian Open...

Wait, this case isn’t over?

After Immigration minister, Alex Hawke, cancelled his visa, this was going to be the only outcome. The Serb appealed that decision immediately. His lawyers secured a minor victory on Saturday as the appeal would be heard by three justices (a full Federal Court). This would mean little room for appeal by the government in case they lose the case.

Why did Hawke cancel the visa?

Even though Djokovic won his initial appeal, Hawke had ministerial power to remove a person from Australia. It’s this privilege he used to re-cancel the 34-year-old’s visa. The government essentially said the World No 1’s anti-vaccine stance could promote anti- vaccine sentiment. His presence may also promote disregard for existing Covid-19 rules.

When’s the new case going to be heard?

The case will be heard on Sunday morning (will be livestreamed on YouTube) by Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O’Callaghan.

Will this be over on Sunday?

That’s the belief because... decision for three judges to hear the appeal instead of a single judge elevates the importance of the case from the judiciary’s perspective and means any verdict would be less likely to be appealed.

What about his Australian Open spot?

For the time being, Djokovic retains his spot and he will continue to do so till there is a verdict. If he withdraws before the Order Of Play (this is typically released Sunday afternoon) is issued, his bracket will be taken by Andrey Rublev (the No. 5 seed). If he withdraws after the OOP is published, his bracket will be taken by one of the Lucky Losers.

Is it true that he will be banned from Australia for three years if he does get deported?

Conflicting reports are doing the rounds. While a few suggest that that’s the case, others say that the government may not necessarily seek that, as in it’s not a hard and fast rule (especially if there’s a change of government, Australia has a general election in May). The only thing that’s clear is if there’s extenuating circumstances, the Serb will be allowed in.