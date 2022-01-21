STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rafael Nadal beats Karen Khachanov in four sets to reach Australian Open fourth round

Nadal, aiming for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title, was facing his first seeded opponent and dropped his first set of the tournament

Published: 21st January 2022

Rafael Nadal (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal has advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over No. 28-seeded Karen Khachanov.

The sixth-seeded Nadal struggled in the third set when the 6-foot-6 Russian broke to go up 3-1 before taking the set in 57 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

But the 35-year-old Nadal quickly regained control in a dominant fourth set, twice breaking the Olympic silver medalist.

Nadal shares the men’s record of 20 singles titles with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, a nine-time champion at Melbourne Park, couldn’t play after having his visa canceled for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination regulations. Federer is skipping the Australian Open while he continues his recovery from injury.

