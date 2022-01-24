STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daniil Medvedev into Australian Open quarterfinals

Medvedev had to struggle against the No. 70-ranked Cressy in a match lasting 3 1/2 hours.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his fourth round match against Maxime Cressy of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts during his fourth round match against Maxime Cressy of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy.

The No. 2-ranked Medvedev is trying to be the first man in the Open era to win his second major singles title in the next Grand Slam event.

He’s now potentially three wins from winning back-to-back major titles.

Medvedev was a runner-up in Australia last year but avenged that with a win over Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. Djokovic isn’t defending his Australian Open title after being deported on the eve of the year’s first major for failing to meet the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Medvedev had to struggle against the No. 70-ranked Cressy in a match lasting 3 1/2 hours. Cressy saved eight break-point chances in the fourth set before Medvedev got the decisive break in the 11th game, then served out at love to finish it off.

Medvedev will next play ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4). Medvedev beat the Canadian in the semifinals at last year's U.S. Open.

