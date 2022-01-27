STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All-Australian men's doubles final in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the 'Special K' team, beat Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Published: 27th January 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios (R) and Thanasi Kokkinakis talk during their doubles semifinal game against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne.

Nick Kyrgios (R) and Thanasi Kokkinakis talk during their doubles semifinal game against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the “Special K" team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4.

It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.

On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set.

