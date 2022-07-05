STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wimbledon: Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic pair cruises to mixed doubles semifinals 

Published: 05th July 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

WIMBLEDON: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals with a hard-fought win over fourth seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and John Peers.

Mirza and Pavic, seeded sixth, eked out a thrilling 6-4 3-6 7-5 win over Canadian-Australian duo in one hour 41 minutes on court 3 on Monday night.

The Indo-Croatian pair will take on the winners of the quarterfinal between Robert Farah and Jelena Ostapenko, the seventh seeds, and the second seeds Neil Skupsi and Desirae Krawczyk.

This is Mirza's best-mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

A Wimbledon title is the only mixed doubles Grand Slam missing from her trophy cabinet. Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, has already announced her retirement at the end of this season.

