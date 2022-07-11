STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

He is a bit of God: Kyrgios praises Djokovic after losing Wimbledon final

The World No. 40 feels that Djokovic's experience showed in the key moments, with the Serbian capturing his 21st Grand Slam title.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios(L) , Novak Djokovic (R).(Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: After suffering a defeat against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final on Sunday, Nick Kyrgios hailed the 21-time Grand Slam champion and termed him 'God.'

Djokovic went past Roger Federer's tally of 20 grand slam titles, clinching his 21st grand slam title after defeating Kyrgios.

The Serbian reached his fourth consecutive title after defeating his Aussie counterpart by a margin of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

"He's a bit of God, I'm not gonna lie. I thought I played well. It's been an amazing couple of weeks for me. Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I'll be here again, but I don't know about that," Kyrgios said in a post-match press conference.

The World No. 40 feels that Djokovic's experience showed in the key moments, with the Serbian capturing his 21st Grand Slam title.

"I felt like he just has so much experience to draw to. He's won the tournament four times in a row. When you win an event that much, when you've been in those situations, it's unbelievable," Kyrgios said.

"You can tell yourself you've been here before. The confidence and the belief in yourself, that only comes with achievement or something that he's achieved like that many times. I can only imagine how confident he feels every day, especially at Wimbledon, walking around," he added.

After taking the first set, Kyrgios was unable to push on and clinch his first Grand Slam title. However, the Australian was happy with his performance.

"I thought I handled myself well today. I came out there and I did what I had to do tactically to give myself a chance. I served amazing I thought today, and he was just able to put so many balls in play. I just came up short, and I'm happy with that," Kyrgios said.

The Australian won the first set against Novak Djokovic Sunday before the Serbian turned the tables to seal his seventh crown at the Championships on Centre Court.

"My level is right there. I feel like you look at what Novak has done to some other opponents, it's not a good feeling. But I'm right there," Kyrgios said.

"I'm not behind the eight ball at all. I played a Slam final against one of the greatest of all time, and I was right there. [I will take] confidence. It was a hell of an occasion... I came out in the first set and I looked like I was the one who had played in a lot of finals. I thought I dealt with the pressure pretty well," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios Novak Djokovic Wimbledon Grand Slam
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp