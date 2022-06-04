STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan's Kunieda wins 27th Grand Slam wheelchair title

Published: 04th June 2022 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Japan's Shingo Kunieda celebrates winning the men's wheelchair singles final match against Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Japan's Shingo Kunieda won his eighth French Open men's wheelchair title and 27th Grand Slam crown on Saturday with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 victory over Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

It was 38-year-old Kunieda's 27th win in 38 meetings against Fernandez.

Such is Kunieda's dominance at the Slams that Fernandez and Alfie Hewitt remain his closest pursuers on five majors each.

Saturday's 2-hour 41-minute victory was the Japanese star's first in the French capital since 2018. He is also the reigning Paralympic champion.

In the women's final, top seeded Dutchwoman Diede de Groot continued her mastery of Japan's Yui Kamiji with a 16th win in 17 meetings between the two.

Her 6-4, 6-1 victory, in a match played out on Roland Garros' showpiece Court Philippe Chartrier, gave the 25-year-old a third French Open title and 14th Slam overall.

