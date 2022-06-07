STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek extends lead, Jessica Pegula makes top 10 debut

Iga Swiatek's Roland Garros title triumph solidified her place atop the WTA world rankings and she has 8,631 points.

Published: 07th June 2022 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

WTA World Number One Iga Swiatek

WTA World Number One Iga Swiatek (Photo | AP)

By ANI

FLORIDA: World No.1 Iga Swiatek's second triumph at the French Open extended her lead to almost twice as many points as the second-ranked Anett Kontaveit in WTA rankings of singles on Monday.

The Polish star's Roland Garros title triumph solidified her place atop the WTA world rankings and she has 8,631 points. She has won 6 straight titles this season.

Despite a defeat in the first round of the French Open 2022, Kontaveit has attained No.2 for the first time with 4326 (+3) points. Paula Badosa (4245), Ons Jabeur (4150) and Maria Sakkari (4016) round out the current Top 5.

After the tournament, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both reached new career-highs.

Following her first appearance in a Grand Slam final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff jumped 10 spots to reach from No.23 to a career-high ranking of No.13. Gauff advanced to the championship match in Paris without falling a set and collects 1,300 rankings points.

Her doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, moved to No. 8 for the first time from No. 11. Pegula had won a career-best 36 matches last season and already has earned 23 wins in the 2022 season following a clay-court campaign in which she finished as runner-up at Madrid and advanced to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Italy's Martina Trevisan, who advanced to the semifinals in Paris in her eighth Grand Slam appearance climbed 32 spots, from No.59 to a career-high No.27.

Belgium's Elise Mertens returned to the top of the doubles rankings this week, replacing Katerina Siniakova.

The French Open's effect on the rankings of Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka was great as they gained 4016 and 3966 points respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iga Swiatek WTA Rankings Jessica Pegula
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp