Andy Murray defeats Alexander Bublik to reach Stuttgart Open quarterfinals

Andy Murray defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

Former ATP World Number One Andy Murray

Former ATP World Number One Andy Murray (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

STUTTGART: Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray defeated seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the Stuttgart Open quarterfinals.

The 35-year-old Murray dropped his intensity in the second set but saved three set points as he rallied from 5-2 down to win in 1 hour, 42 minutes.

Murray missed much of the clay-court season to focus on his preparations for grass. He reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy last week, when he was beaten by Denis Kudla.

Murray’s bid to reach the Stuttgart semifinals will be tested next by the top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, who defeated Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-4 for his first win on grass since June 2019.

Tsitsipas defeated Murray in their only previous meeting at the U.S. Open last year.

Also, Nick Kyrgios defeated the fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 and will next face Marton Fucsovics for a place in the semifinals.

Home favorite Oscar Otte upset fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to reach his third quarterfinal this year. The German next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.

Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego defeated another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) in their match that had been suspended on Wednesday due to rain. Sonego next plays second-seeded compatriot Matteo Berrettini.

