US tennis player Sebastian Korda pulls out of Wimbledon 

The 21-year-old world No. 46 had made his Wimbledon debut last year.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:22 PM

Image of Sebastian Korda from his Twitter page.

By IANS

LONDON: American tennis player Sebastian Korda has pulled out of Wimbledon, scheduled to commence on June 27, as he is dealing with "terrible shin splints" and "beaten up feet".

The 21-year-old world No. 46 had made his Wimbledon debut last year and announced his withdrawal late on Monday after his round-of-32 loss at Eastbourne to Australian John Millman.

The young American had a great debut Wimbledon season in 2021, reaching the quarterfinal before bowing out to Karen Khachanov of Russia. He kicked off this grass-court season in Halle, where he lost to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain the round-of-16.

"Hi all. Sadly I had to withdraw from Wimbledon after my match in Eastbourne (on Monday). I have been dealing with terrible shin splints and beaten up feet for quite some time now and can't go on with it anymore. I have been advised to rest and recuperate is the best way forward," tweeted Korda.

