Rain stops play on Wimbledon opening day

By AFP

LONDON: Rain brought a halt to play after just 30 minutes on the first day of Wimbledon on Monday.

Action on the outside courts was suspended at 1140 local time (1040 GMT), with officials saying there would be no resumption before 1300.

Centre Court and No. 1 Court at Wimbledon both have a retractable roof, but play doesn't start in those stadiums until later in the day.

Djokovic will be able to start his title defence on time later Monday, with his clash against Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea taking place beneath the Centre Court roof.