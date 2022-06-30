STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Chennai Open WTA 250 to be held from September 12-18

The event to be held at the SDAT tennis stadium, Nungambakkam, will see the participation of leading women players from among the top 100 in the world.

Published: 30th June 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the first ever Open WTA 250 international women's tennis championship from September 12 to 18, the Tamil Nadu government and Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) have confirmed on Thursday.

The event to be held at the SDAT tennis stadium, Nungambakkam, will see the participation of leading women players from among the top 100 in the world.

The state government will be lead sponsor for the USD 250,000 (about Rs 2 crore) event.

This is the first time a WTA 250 Tour event is returning to India since 2008.

The draw size will comprise 32 singles main draw / 16 doubles main draw and 24 singles qualifying draw.

"I am proud to announce the conduct of the first ever Chennai Open WTA 250 International Women's Tennis championship 2022 from September 12 to 18 2022 at the well-constructed SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam, Chennai," TNTA president Vijay Amritraj announced.

"I must acknowledge the efforts of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and APG Consulting in allotting the event to Chennai.

A WTA 250 event is returning to India for the first time since 2008 and the privilege of hosting it is now with Chennai," the tennis legend said while virtually addressing a press conference here.

On the impact the ATP event had on tennis in the State and the country, he said "not only the best in the world came to Chennai but our own players Leander, Mahesh, Somdev and Ramkumar used the home opportunity to the maximum to move onto the top world stage.

" Though the pandemic affected the process, the "sheer persistence, perseverance and strong initiative and support besides the blessings of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is a keen sports lover himself and his sports friendly government, has made the hosting of the event a reality, he said.

State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said the CM's pro active measures have paved way for the conduct of the event, which will showcase the women's talents.

Honorary Secretary, TNTA, Premkumar Karra, thanked the state government and SDAT for the constant co-operation and support over the years which enabled it bring to Chennai the most prestigious of Tournaments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WTA 250 Chennai Open WTA 250
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp