Chennai Open WTA 250 to be held from September 12-18

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the first ever Open WTA 250 international women's tennis championship from September 12 to 18, the Tamil Nadu government and Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) have confirmed on Thursday.

The event to be held at the SDAT tennis stadium, Nungambakkam, will see the participation of leading women players from among the top 100 in the world.

The state government will be lead sponsor for the USD 250,000 (about Rs 2 crore) event.

This is the first time a WTA 250 Tour event is returning to India since 2008.

The draw size will comprise 32 singles main draw / 16 doubles main draw and 24 singles qualifying draw.

"I am proud to announce the conduct of the first ever Chennai Open WTA 250 International Women's Tennis championship 2022 from September 12 to 18 2022 at the well-constructed SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam, Chennai," TNTA president Vijay Amritraj announced.

"I must acknowledge the efforts of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and APG Consulting in allotting the event to Chennai.

A WTA 250 event is returning to India for the first time since 2008 and the privilege of hosting it is now with Chennai," the tennis legend said while virtually addressing a press conference here.

On the impact the ATP event had on tennis in the State and the country, he said "not only the best in the world came to Chennai but our own players Leander, Mahesh, Somdev and Ramkumar used the home opportunity to the maximum to move onto the top world stage.

" Though the pandemic affected the process, the "sheer persistence, perseverance and strong initiative and support besides the blessings of Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is a keen sports lover himself and his sports friendly government, has made the hosting of the event a reality, he said.

State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said the CM's pro active measures have paved way for the conduct of the event, which will showcase the women's talents.

Honorary Secretary, TNTA, Premkumar Karra, thanked the state government and SDAT for the constant co-operation and support over the years which enabled it bring to Chennai the most prestigious of Tournaments.