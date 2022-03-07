STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukrainian refugee Yastremska falls just short in Lyon final 

By PTI

LYON: Ukrainian refugee Dayana Yastremska took Zhang Shuai to three sets Sunday in the final of the Lyon Open that the Chinese player eventually won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Yastremska only fled her home in war-torn Odessa, Ukraine, last week following the Russian invasion.

She spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park from missile strikes before escaping with her 15-year-old sister Ivanna through Romania while their parents stayed behind in Odessa.

The 140th-ranked Yastremska had a remarkable run to her fifth career final after being given a wild card to play at the tournament.

She beat second-seeded Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Zhang won her third career title.

