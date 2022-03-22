STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Boris Becker arrives at court as bankruptcy trial gets underway

It's understood the 54-year-old has failed to hand over his trophies including his 1985 Wimbledon title, as well as silverware from his triumphs at the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Published: 22nd March 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Boris Becker looks back as he waits in a queue to get into Southwark Crown Court in London. ( Photo | AP)

Boris Becker looks back as he waits in a queue to get into Southwark Crown Court in London. ( Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Boris Becker arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday as the former tennis star begins to stand trial after being accused of failing to hand over his trophies to settle his bankruptcy debts.

Becker, who queued outside for up to 30 minutes to get into the court's only entrance, was declared bankrupt in June 2017 and is alleged to have been hiding assets and transactions worth over 4.5 million pounds.

It's understood the 54-year-old has failed to hand over his trophies including his 1985 Wimbledon title, as well as silverware from his triumphs at the Australian Open in 1991 and 1996.

Becker also won the US Open in 1989 and reached the semi-finals at Rolland Garros on three occasions.

The former world number one and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player.

The German, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial on an indictment of more than 20 counts at Southwark Crown Court on Monday in front of Judge Deborah Taylor. He will be assisted by a German translator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Becker Bankruptcy US Open Grand Slam Australian Open Wimbledon
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp