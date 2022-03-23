STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal suffers stress fracture in rib, out for up to 6 weeks 

Nadal enjoyed a personal-best start to the season, going 20-0 before suffering his first loss, which came in the Indian Wells final on Sunday against Taylor Fritz.

Published: 23rd March 2022 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal . (Photo | AP)

Rafael Nadal . (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MADRID: The 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal on Tuesday announced that he has suffered a stress fracture in one of his ribs. The Spaniard further said that he will be out of action for four to six weeks due to the fracture.

Nadal enjoyed a personal-best start to the season, going 20-0 before suffering his first loss, which came in the Indian Wells final on Sunday against Taylor Fritz.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I'm back in Spain and I went straight to see my medical team for tests after the Indian Wells final, which I played in discomfort," Nadal tweeted in Spanish. "I have a stress fracture in one of my ribs and I will be out for 4 to 6 weeks. It's not good news and I didn't expect this. I am devastated and sad because after such a good start to the season I have had."

"Now is a very important time of the year for me and I had a very good feeling and good results. Well, I have always had that spirit of fighting and overcoming and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again I would like to thank everyone for their support," he added.

The lefty has won three titles this season, including his record 21st Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open. On Monday, he moved up to No. 3 in the ATP Rankings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal fracture Ribs Taylor Fritz
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp