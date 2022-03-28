STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bopanna-Shapovalov pair enters Miami Open quarterfinals

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair surprised Mektic and Pavic 6-3 7-6(3) in a second-round doubles match on Sunday.

Published: 28th March 2022 10:52 AM

Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna (L) and Denis Shapovalov (Photo | Tennis Canada Twitter)

By PTI

MIAMI: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned the top-seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets to enter men's doubles quarterfinals at the Miami Open tennis tournament here.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the sixth-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski for a place in the semifinals.

Koolhof and Skupski defeated the Spanish-Italian combination of Pedro Martinez and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 7-6(8) in the second round.

Bopanna and Shapovalov earlier registered a fighting 6-7(5) 6-2 10-3 win over Marceloa Avrevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Juien Rojer of Netherlands in the opening round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

