Rafael Nadal brushes aside John Isner to enter third round of Italian Open

Published: 12th May 2022 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal returns the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome.

Rafael Nadal returns the ball to John Isner during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ROME: Rafael Nadal demolished John Isner in a comfortable straight-sets win to enter the third round of the Italian Open.

The opening set swung in Spaniard's favour in the eighth game when the 10-time Italian Open champion broke the world number 27 Isner before serving out to take one set lead.

In the second set, he was even more dominant winning it in a commanding fashion to seal the match 6-3 6-1 in his favour. The 21-time grand slam champion will next face Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

The Canadian World no. 16 beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in his second-round match.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece saved two match points and went on to beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-4) to enter the third round. The Greek will now take on Karen Khachanov of Russia.

On the other hand, second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany beat Argentina's Sebastian Baez 7-6 (8-6) 6-3. The reigning Olympic men's singles champion will now lock horns against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

