Defending champion Casper Ruud wins, 3 seeds go out at Geneva Open

Published: 19th May 2022 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Casper Ruud returns a ball to Benoit Paire during their second round match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland.

Casper Ruud returns a ball to Benoit Paire during their second round match, at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: Defending champion Casper Ruud eased into the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open on Wednesday, while three seeded players went out in the second round.

The second-seeded Ruud won 6-3, 6-1 against Benoit Paire to confirm his status as the favorite to retain his title after second-ranked Daniil Medvedev was beaten Tuesday by Richard Gasquet.

Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov also lost his opening match, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 against Ilya Ivashka.

In a match with few break points, Ivashka saved the only one he faced against Shapovalov and converted one chance in each of the two sets he won.

Ivashka will next face unseeded Joao Sousa who won 6-4, 6-3 against fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Seventh-seeded Federico Delbonis fell to a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 loss against Thanasi Kokkinakis, who will face Ruud in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka ended a streak of early tournament exits in Munich, Madrid and Rome by beating Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell 6-3, 7-5.

