STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz youngest man to reach French Open last 16 since 2006

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the fourth round at the French Open on Friday since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Sebastian Korda in three sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Sebastian Korda in three sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to make the fourth round at the French Open on Friday since Novak Djokovic in 2006.

Alcaraz, 19, beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 as he avenged last month's loss to the American at Monte Carlo -- his only defeat on clay this year in 21 matches.

His comfortable victory was in stark contrast to his troubles in the third round when he had to save a match point and go five sets to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Playing in the tougher half of the draw, Alcaraz could face third seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

Defending champion and world number one Djokovic and 13-time winner Rafael Nadal are potential semi-final opponents.

However, the teenager defeated all three on his way to the Madrid Masters title earlier this month.

"I think I am ready," he said. "If I win this tournament I would say it's my golden ticket."

The sixth seed goes on to face Karen Khachanov, the 21st seed, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Khachanov, who knocked out British 10th seed Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the last 16, made the quarter-finals in 2019.

"I just practice with him just once, but I watch other matches from him, so I know that it's going to be a tough match," said Alcaraz.

"But at the same time as well he's a tough opponent and I like those matches."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carlos Alcaraz French Open French Open 2022 Roland Garros Roland Garros 2022
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp