STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

French Open: Jil Teichmann beats Victoria Azarenka in thriller; Coco Gauff downs Kaia Kanepi

Jil Teichmann extended her brilliant clay-court season as she defeated Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the French Open 2022.

Published: 28th May 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jil Teichmann celebrates winning her third round match against Victoria Azarenka at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Jil Teichmann celebrates winning her third round match against Victoria Azarenka at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Swiss No.23 seed Jil Teichmann extended her brilliant clay-court season as she defeated Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the French Open 2022 on Friday.

Teichmann pulled off a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory against Victoria Azarenka in a match that lasted for three hours 18 minutes, in what was the longest match at Roland Garros 2022 so far.

Swiss No.23 seeded will next lock horns with Sloane Stephens, in the Round of 16. Stephens eased past Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

Later, America's Coco Gauff, the youngest player left in the French Open, ended Kaia Kanepi's French Open 2022 campaign in the third round of women's singles.

The American teenager moved through to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Estonian. Gauff will play Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens in the next round.

In other early action, Aliaksandra Sasnovich marched into the fourth round after beating former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in straight sets of women's singles at Court Simmone Mathieu.

Belarusian defeated Kerber 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in the third round. Sasnovich will next face Italian player Martina Trevisan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coco Gauff Kaia ​Kanepi Victoria Azarenka Jil Teichmann
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp