French Open: Jil Teichmann beats Victoria Azarenka in thriller; Coco Gauff downs Kaia Kanepi

By ANI

PARIS: Swiss No.23 seed Jil Teichmann extended her brilliant clay-court season as she defeated Victoria Azarenka in the third round of the French Open 2022 on Friday.

Teichmann pulled off a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory against Victoria Azarenka in a match that lasted for three hours 18 minutes, in what was the longest match at Roland Garros 2022 so far.

Swiss No.23 seeded will next lock horns with Sloane Stephens, in the Round of 16. Stephens eased past Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

Later, America's Coco Gauff, the youngest player left in the French Open, ended Kaia Kanepi's French Open 2022 campaign in the third round of women's singles.

The American teenager moved through to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Estonian. Gauff will play Belgian 31st seed Elise Mertens in the next round.

In other early action, Aliaksandra Sasnovich marched into the fourth round after beating former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in straight sets of women's singles at Court Simmone Mathieu.

Belarusian defeated Kerber 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in the third round. Sasnovich will next face Italian player Martina Trevisan.