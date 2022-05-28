STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
French Open run of 227th-ranked Leolia Jeanjean ends

Leolia Jeanjean's run at the French Open ended in the third round when the 227th-ranked wildcard was defeated 6-1, 6-4 by Irina-Camelia Begu.

Leolia Jeanjean plays a shot against Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Leolia Jeanjean plays a shot against Irina-Camelia Begu during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Leolia Jeanjean's run at the French Open ended in the third round on Saturday when the 227th-ranked wildcard was defeated 6-1, 6-4 by Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania.

Jeanjean, once one of France's greatest hopes before her career was derailed by a succession of knee injuries, was the first wildcard in 34 years to make the last 32 when she knocked out former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

On Saturday, the former US college star, who was making her main tour debut at the age of 26, slipped 0-5 down in the first set to her 31-year-old opponent.

But she battled hard in the second, coming back from 1-5 down and saving three match points before Begu claimed victory.

"In the end, I was shaking a little bit," admitted 63rd-ranked Begu who is in the fourth round for the first time since 2016.

Begu was fortunate not to have been defaulted in the second round when she petulantly bounced her racquet into the crowd where it hit a child.

She goes on to face either 2021 semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia or US 11th seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the quarter-finals.

