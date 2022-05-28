STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Iga Swiatek into French Open last 16 after stiff test

Iga Swiatek racked up her 31st straight win to reach the French Open last 16 but only after being tested by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Published: 28th May 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match Danka Kovinic in two sets, 6-3, 7-5, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.

Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match Danka Kovinic in two sets, 6-3, 7-5, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 31st straight win to reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday but only after being tested by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion in Paris, dropped serve three times against her 95th-ranked opponent before sealing a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Kovinic recovered from 1-4 down in the second set to lead 5-4 but Swiatek steadied the ship with a hold and a break before serving out for victory.

Swiatek will face either Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen or France's Alize Cornet for a place in the quarter-finals.

Her winning streak is the best on tour since Serena Williams's run of 34 successive wins in 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iga Swiatek French Open French Open 2022 Roland Garros Roland Garros 2022
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp