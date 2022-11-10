Home Sport Tennis

ATP finals: Nadal and Djokovic drawn in different groups

Nadal is the top seed at the year-end championships for the fifth time. 

Published: 10th November 2022 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 10:30 PM

Spain's Rafael Nadal, right, greets Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a practice session on on Center Court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championship.(Photo | AP)

By IANS

TURIN (Italy): Tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will not be in the same ATP Finals group, it was revealed at the draw on Thursday.

Nadal is the top seed at the year-end championships for the fifth time. The Spaniard, this year's Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, will try to lift the season finale trophy for the first time. The lefty leads Green Group alongside Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz.

Seventh seed Novak Djokovic will try to make history at the Pala Alpitour. The five-time champion can tie Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles. Stefanos Tsitsipas tops the Red Group with Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Three former ATP Finals titlists are in the field: Djokovic, Medvedev and Tsitsipas. The draw was held at Intesa Sanpaolo Headquarters in Turin.

The doubles draw was also revealed Thursday. Top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski, who in Paris clinched the year-end No. 1 ATP Doubles Team Ranking, headline Green Group with Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic, Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek and Thanasi Kokkinakis/Nick Kyrgios.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury lead Red Group with Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer, Lloyd Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara and Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos.

SINGLES

Green Group: Rafael Nadal (1), Casper Ruud (3), Felix Auger-Aliassime (5), Taylor Fritz (8)

Red Group: Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Daniil Medvedev (4), Andrey Rublev (6), Novak Djokovic (7)

DOUBLES

Green Group: Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (1), Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek (5), Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios (8)

Red Group: Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (2), Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer (3), Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara (6), Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (7)

