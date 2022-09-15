Home Sport Tennis

Tennis great Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup to witness last bow of the master

The 41-year-old's decision comes just a little over two months after he expressed the hope to be back at Wimbledon.

Federer

Roger Federer waves during the 100 years of Centre Court celebration at Wimbledon tennis championships on July 3, 2022.(File Photo | AP)

Forty-one-year-old Roger Federer, among the greatest tennis players ever, has announced his retirement from the highest-level of the sport, saying next week’s Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.

In a career that has spanned 24 years, the Swiss great became the first tennis player to win 20 grand slams. He has also won 103 ATP tour titles, the second highest after American great Jimmy Connors, and spent 310 weeks as No 1, including a spell of a record 237 consecutive weeks.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old," Federer said in a message shared on social media.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour," he said.

His decision comes just a little over two months after he expressed the hope to be back at Wimbledon.

Federer said this while received a standing ovation from fans during the celebration of the centenary of Centre Court.

"I hope I can come back ... one more time," he had said then. But he had admitted that he did not expect his rehabilitation from knee surgery to take this long. "The knee has been rough on me," he agreed.

