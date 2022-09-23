Home Sport Tennis

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic still awaits word on Australian Open

Djokovic was deported from Australia last January after his visa got revoked; he originally was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules in order to play in the Australian Open.

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

From left, Britain's Andy Murray, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Captain Björn Borg, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal attend a press conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament.

From left, Britain's Andy Murray, Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Captain Björn Borg, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal attend a press conference ahead of the Laver Cup. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It's really not in my hands right now," Djokovic said on Thursday at the Laver Cup. "So I'm hoping I will get some positive news."

Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam singles champion, a total that stands second among men, behind only Rafael Nadal's 22 and one ahead of Roger Federer's 20, and he has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park.

But he was deported from Australia last January after a 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked; he originally was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open.

Australia has since changed its border rules, since July 6, incoming travelers no longer have to have provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, or even provide a negative COVID test.

The Australian Border Force said after Djokovic's visa was canceled that "a person whose visa has been cancelled may be subject to a three-year exclusion period that prevents the grant of a further temporary visa."

However, it added: "The exclusion period will be considered as part of any new visa application and can be waived in certain circumstances, noting each case is assessed on its own merits."

A Tennis Australia spokesperson said on Friday that any decision on Djokovic's visa for the January 16-29, 2023 tournament was not its to make.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who is from Serbia, has insisted he will not get the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus, even if it means missing tennis events. He was not able to enter two of this season's four Grand Slam tournaments, including the US Open that ended this month.

The United States and Canada currently bar entry to foreign citizens who have not received COVID-19 vaccines, and so he also missed four other events in North America in 2022. Djokovic was able to get into France, losing to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals at the French Open in June, and England, winning the title at Wimbledon in July.

The Laver Cup, which begins Friday, is Djokovic's first competition since Wimbledon. "I don't have any regrets. I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn't able to play (at the US Open), but that was a decision that I made and I knew what the consequences would be," he said on Thursday.

"So I accepted them and that's it." Djokovic has spent more weeks at No.1 in the ATP rankings than anyone else, breaking Roger Federer's record, and is No.7 this week, in part because of a lack of activity and in part because there were no ranking points awarded to anyone at Wimbledon this year.

"I'm not used to making, obviously in the last 15-20 years, longer breaks between the tournaments, but it is what it is," Djokovic said. "That's kind of the situation I was in. I'm just excited to be able to play here now " and most of the other indoor (tournaments) for the rest of the season."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Australian Open Laver Cup Grand Slam
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp