Naomi Osaka's comeback on the cards in 2024

Naomi Osaka would return to action at the start of the 2024 season in Australia.

Osaka (25) announced her pregnancy in January and gave birth to a baby girl Shai last month.

Naomi Osaka didn’t think she’d return to tennis after having a kid:



“I had the assumption if you have a kid it’s the end of your career..I never thought if I had a kid I’d go back to tour.. but I’ve played tennis since I was 3. I want to appreciate the time I can still play” pic.twitter.com/7uvvVA4Llw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 5, 2023

The four-time Grand Slam champion would return to action next year as over the last couple of months she has been speaking excitedly about her return to tennis.

Just a few months ago, Osaka revealed her goal is to win at least eight more Grand Slams after returning from maternity leave. Also, Osaka said in one of her interviews that she will be extra motivated to do well because of her daughter, Tennis World reported.

In the Mountaintop Conversation podcast, via Sportskeeda, Osaka said that she thought her career would be over if she had a kid.

