Home Sport Tennis

Nagal completes fightback to enter last 8

2023 has not begun on a good note for India’s leading men’s singles tennis players. They have needed wildcards to even qualify for the main draw of a home Challenger.

Published: 17th February 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sumit Nagal in action against Jason Jung during Round 2 of the Chennai Open on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  2023 has not begun on a good note for India’s leading men’s singles tennis players. They have needed wildcards to even qualify for the main draw of a home Challenger. None of them managed to figure in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open, first time that has happened in recent times.

A few of the singles players are also increasingly pivoting to doubles where the stress on the body is less. To top it off, they were relegated to World Group II in the Davis Cup for the first time in their history. To put it mildly, the only way is up. 

Sumit Nagal showed there’s still some life left with a come-from-behind three sets win over Jason Jung to advance to the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open. On a typical early Chennai summer day, Nagal, who lost nearly 14 months in 2021 and 2022 recovering from hip surgery, showed the form that had taken him to a career-high of 122 in August 2020.

Ranked 506 these days as he suffered some early exits whilst still feeling his way from the above-mentioned hip surgery, he used one his big weapons — forehand — in an effective manner to ground Jung in almost two hours 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. By the time the third set begun, it was evident that the Indian, who became the first from the country to reach the last eight of a Challenger in 2023, had gained the upper hand. 

There were a few eyebrows raised when the 25-year-old didn’t get a wild card but having through the qualifiers, those extra few matches has helped him. He said as much in a press conference following his first round win over Ryan Peniston. He next faces unseeded Brit Jay Clarke for a place in Saturday’s semifinal. 

Results (Rd 2): James Duckworth bt Hamad Medjedovic 6-2, 7-6 (3), Max Purcell bt Petr Nouza 7-5, 6-3, Jay Clarke bt Dimitar Kuzmanov 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australian Open Davis Cup Sumit Nagal
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp