Home Sport Tennis

Tennis: Djokovic, Shapovalov to meet in Adelaide quarterfinals

Djokovic is unbeaten in seven matches against Shapovalov. However, the Canadian may have added confidence this time after Canada defeated Australia in the Davis Cup final in November.

Published: 05th January 2023 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: Top-seeded Novak Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International where he will face Denis Shapovalov.

Djokovic defeated Quentin Halys 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) on Thursday, and Canadian Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3 to advance.

Djokovic and other top players are using this event as a warm-up for the Australian Open beginning Jan. 16. Djokovic missed the Australian Open last year because he was unvaccinated. He’s been allowed to enter this year as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed.

Djokovic lauded Halys' play in a very tight match.

“It was a great performance from my opponent today,” Djokovic said. “I want to congratulate him for great quality tennis and a great fight today. Tough luck, but he played like a top-10 player.”

Djokovic said he was still trying to get a feel for his game.

ALSO READ | Adelaide International: Novak Djokovic beats Constant Lestienne for winning start to 2023

“Two tiebreaks were probably the most realistic score of today’s match and I’m just glad to overcome the tough challenge," Djokovic said.

Djokovic is unbeaten in seven matches against Shapovalov. However, the Canadian may have added confidence this time after Canada defeated Australia in the Davis Cup final in November.

“Last year we started with winning the ATP Cup and finished it off with winning the Davis Cup, so definitely the team events were a good success for me last year,” Shapovalov said. “I’m definitely trying to implement that on the individual side as well, and so far it’s been a great start.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Adelaide International Denis Shapovalov Australian Open
India Matters
University Grants Commission. (File photo | PTI)
Foreign varsities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India
Ishan Kishan (Photo | AP)
T20I ICC rankings: Ishan Kishan jumps 10 places to 23rd, Hooda re-enters top 100
The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)
Madras HC trashes petition seeking disqualification of TN Governor for 'holding office of profit'
Celebrations for the first flight that took off for New Goa Manohar International Airport (GOX) from Hyderabad (Photo | Twitter)
Goa's 2nd international airport starts operations, first flight lands from Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp