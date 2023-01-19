Home Sport Tennis

Nadal MRI shows hurt left hip flexor; recovery of 6-8 weeks

Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No.1 in Australia. The 36-year-old now will head home to Spain to rest.

Published: 19th January 2023 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena following his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena following his second round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal injured his left hip flexor during his loss at the Australian Open and could need about six to eight weeks to fully recover, his manager said Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion had an MRI exam at a hospital in Melbourne under his doctor's supervision on Thursday, a day after being injured during a straight-set exit against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round at Melbourne Park.

Nadal was the defending champion and seeded No.1 in Australia. The 36-year-old now will head home to Spain to rest.

Nadal has lost seven of his past nine matches, dating to a fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open in September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rafael Nadal Australian Open MRI exam
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp